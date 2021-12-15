FEMA disaster assistance is not taxable income. Accepting a FEMA grant will not affect your Social Security benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or other federal welfare, social safety nets, and other entitlement programs.
The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is Dec. 22, 2021.
If you have not yet applied for FEMA help, please do so before that deadline by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Operators are on duty seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.
Applicants should mention any access or functional needs they may have when applying. FEMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats such as Braille, large-print, audio, and electronic versions.
The agency also provides free services to help survivors communicate with its staff and understand FEMA programs, including:
• Information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website and social media.
• Qualified American Sign Language interpreters.
• Qualified multilingual interpreters.
• Information written in multiple languages.
For the latest on the recovery effort following Hurricane Ida, please visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4626. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/femaregion4 and www.facebook.com/fema.
