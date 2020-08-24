With the threat of potential impacts due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reminding motorists that all ferry service in the state must be suspended when tropical storm force winds reach ferry crossings. According to the National Weather Service, wind is considered tropical storm force once it reaches 39 mph.
For up-to-date information on the ferries, road closures, and other incidents, check http://www.511la.org before you travel.
