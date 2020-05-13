The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that toll collection will resume on Monday, May 18, for the Cameron, Duty, and Plaquemine ferries. Tolls were suspended on April 30 due to COVID-19. DOTD strongly encourages motorists to present tolls using exact change to aid in reducing risks of potential exposures.
As a reminder, DOTD is asking all motorists who are using the ferries to remain in their vehicles as a precaution to limit the amount of interaction between riders.
Call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov/, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.