Two people were killed in a fiery crash on Bueche Road around 2 a.m. April 6, according to Louisiana State Police.
Due to the severity of the fire, the identities and seat belt usage of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time.
The wreck occurred shortly after 2:00 am on on Bueche Road north of Rosehill Drive as a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound, according to the initial investigation by LSP.
For unknown reasons, the Jeep ran off the roadway to the right. After exiting the roadway, the Jeep struck a tree bordering the roadway and became engulfed in flames.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
This is a developing story.
