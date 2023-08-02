The WBR Library welcomed Financial Professional Floyd Benoit and his presentation on financial literacy to area teens last Thursday.
Ten teens attended the talk that covered budgets, income and credit card interest. It also covered interest rates of investment return, retirement planning and smart spending practices.
Benoit said, “I believe financial literacy is a key factor to generational wealth.” His presentation is specifically geared to teens and young people. “It’s key we get that conversation started as soon as possible.”
The children named desired professions and goals for standards of living.
Benoit guided the attendees to mapping out household budgets then comparing it to projected income from their careers of interest to see if the lifestyle and profession matched. He also warned against the “cost of cool” and other budgeting blunders young people can sometimes make.
Part of the budgeting conversation included giving back as you grow. Benoit leads by example in this area, “Starting to incorporate financial literacy in the lives of our kids as early as possible will change people, families, churches and communities for the future.”
Benoit discussed his motivation, “The main reason I’m doing it is to effect change in our communities.”
At the event, suggestions for incorporating financial literacy into home life included having kids observe parents during bill pay and using cash around children who cannot yet conceptualize card payments so youngsters can see a clear exchange of money for goods. Adults can share choice financial paper work and practices with the teens in their home to foster familiarity.
Benoit’s presentation focused on financial responsibility, realistic expectations and consequences of mismanaging funds.
Financial literacy empowers people to be capable members of modern society. The teens got involved in the work on Thursday.
They were fairly accurate in most cases about utility expense estimates and other household costs on practice budgets. It seemed the kids in attendance had observed a lot around their homes with adults and their money handling.
