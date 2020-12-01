West Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a house fire on W. Fairview Drive Tuesday morning (Dec. 1) according to Fire Chief Tim Crockett.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 6:20 a.m., Crockett said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.
The home is a total loss due to fire, water and smoke damage, Crockett said.
