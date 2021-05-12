West Baton Rouge Fire District I Chief Tim Crockett (front) teaching West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies a Narcan Training Exercise on Tuesday, May 11. The WBR Fire District is already equipped and trained in administering Naloxone to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Chief Crockett, in partnership with the 18th JDC and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, is working to provide Naloxone and the necessary training for administering the medication to local law enforcement. The medication is available free to first responders through the Attorney General’s Office. Now, Chief Crockett is focused on getting it in as many first responder’s hands as possible. While firefighters have been carrying it, local law enforcement is often the first to arrive at a scene, he said. “We’ve been getting hit hard with overdoses in our parish and I thought it was a good idea for as many local first responders to carry this life-saving medication as possible,” he said. “The faster we get that Narcan to a person the possibility of saving their life is greater. I want to save as many lives as we can.”
Fire Department, local law enforcement team up for Narcan Training
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Parish to host food distribution drive with Greater Baton Rouge Area Food Bank
- The Postscript by Carrie Classon: The Treat Lady
- Joha's Table: My mom’s blue rice and Latin green rice
- Memorial for West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club members
- Evangeline: Evolution of an Icon
- DA REPORT
- Born With Angel Wings expands to funeral homes
- Alzheimer’s Services Offers TLC and Education During May
Most Popular
Articles
- 14-year old charged in the murder of Port Allen teen
- Ask Toni: Does Medicare pay for a gym membership?
- Bear is killed in collision with vehicle, driver is okay
- Rental assistance available for Port Allen residents, help with applications at City Hall on May 20
- Nelson earns scholarship to Hinds
- Committee passes bills to establish new state motto, add fifth state song
- Hammond man killed in crash on LA 415 Friday
- ARREST REPORT
- PAHS boys send four to state meet, come back with runner-up trophy
- Brusly edges South Beauregard 7-4, advances to Sulphur
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
May 12
-
May 12
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.