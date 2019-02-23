A fire destroyed a home on Ory Drive in Brusly around noon on Saturday, Feb. 23. The owners of the house moved in earlier this week, West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.
Everyone made it out of the home safe and a few belongings were salvaged. Due to high winds, the fire quickly spread from the side of the house to the roof and attic, Hunts said.
The West Baton Rouge Fire District controlled the blaze within 30 minutes, Hunts said.
