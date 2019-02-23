Ory House fire

Fire destroyed a home on Ory Drive Saturday days after the owners had moved into it. 

 Photo by The West Side Journal

A fire destroyed a home on Ory Drive in Brusly around noon on Saturday, Feb. 23. The owners of the house moved in earlier this week, West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said.

Everyone made it out of the home safe and a few belongings were salvaged. Due to high winds, the fire quickly spread from the side of the house to the roof and attic, Hunts said.

The West Baton Rouge Fire District controlled the blaze within 30 minutes, Hunts said.

 

News Editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.