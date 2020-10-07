Local insurance agent Clay Stewart with State Farm Insurance delivered Fire Prevention Week material to West Baton Rouge Fire Department #1 personnel to assist in educating the public on fire safety. This year’s theme “I cook with care” encourages residents to follow kitchen safety rules whenever they are cooking. Some of those rules include:
Never leave food unattended while cooking
Keep things that can burn 3 feet away from the stovetop
Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove
