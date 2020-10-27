The West Baton Rouge Fire District #1 is sending love and admiration to all of the women and men in the community who have won their battles and those currently battling breast cancer.
The department has parked the pink rescue truck known as Ms. Charmaine at the Lobdell Fire Station to serve as an outward symbol of strength for all to see, Fire Chief Tim Crockett said.
The fire department encourages the community to make prevention a goal by getting regular mammograms, maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly and performing monthly breast self-exams.
“Hope is what we all lean on in times of need, let’s keep that hope alive for all those and continue to spread the message of prevention,” Crockett said.
