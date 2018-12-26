The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants around Brusly and Addis over the next two weeks.
The testing process may cause discolored water, which will be temporary and is not harmful.
Washing Laundry during this time should be done with care due to the possibility of discolored water.
If the condition persists, please contact the West Baton Rouge Parish Natural Gas & Water Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (225) 336-2406, or after hours at (225) 490-8599.
