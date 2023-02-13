A fire broke out at the Brusly Riverside Village Apartments at 5:56 P.M. on Feb 12.
Five West Baton Rouge fire engines and one Plaquemine unit assisted in fighting the flames in the four-plex. The fire was contained to one building.
None of the four apartments in that particular building, part of the greater Riverside Village Apartments complex at 789 S. Vaughn Dr., near the McDonalds restaurant in Brusly, are livable at this time. The damage affects 17 reported residents. No injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshall determined the fire was caused due to an electrical start near a wall by an entertainment center on the second story of the apartments.
West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning explained the fire’s route, the fire that burned in that wall got up into the attic, so the fire spread across the top of the attic pretty quickly.”
Browning further explained the main reason for current unlivable conditions in the affected building, “the fire fighting efforts in the attic caused a lot of water damage into the other apartments.”
