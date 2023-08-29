A section of the woods on a hunting lease in Addis was started on Aug. 27. Four different fire departments responded to the fire.
The fire was on Ed LeJeune St. in Addis in West Baton Rouge Parish. That is off of Hwy. 1 near Peter Messina Rd. & Old State Hwy. 1. It started late afternoon.
The fire was created when a caretaker was burning trash and it spread due to dry conditions.
A bulldozer helped with operations.
No evacuations were issued and no homes were in any danger.
Officials say the fire was well off the roadway into the woods on a private hunting lease. Officials added the fire was up to about five acres.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
