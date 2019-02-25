For $25 a ticket, princesses and the male figures in their life bonded by dancing to the dj's music, eating home-cooked meals and enjoyed an unforgettable experience.
"Fathers are essential to the well-being of their children," Snearl said. "A father's influence in his daughter's life shapes their self-esteem, self image and confidence."
"This organization is very influential in this community's developmental process," the organization's director, Clerice Lacy, said of the dance's purpose.
Hosea Anderson, the chief of police for the town of Maringouin, spoke as a father to a daughter and as someone who worked with juveniles for 12 years. He said that during this time, he noticed that the children he came across did not know their fathers.
"Regardless of who or what, do not let anything stop you from being in your daughter's life," Anderson said to resonate with the crowd before they enjoyed their night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.