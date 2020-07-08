A 90-year-old Port Allen man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 7.
His death is the first COVID-19-related death in the parish since May 30.
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 336 confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Baton Rouge for the second day in a row. The parish's death toll is now 31.
Across the state, there are a reported 3,231 COVID-19 deaths. Hospitalizations topped 1,000 yesterday, with a reported 1,022 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 105 are on ventilators.
