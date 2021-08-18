After breaking for the summer, the West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Historical Happy Hour” is back with an August 20 performance by the Florida Street Blowhards.
The show is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be performed on the museum’s “Juke Joint’s” side porch stage. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re thrilled to have the Blowhards kick off our fall season,” said Amanda Moak, the museum’s director of visitor services. “The Florida Street Blowhards have been performing outdoor front yard concerts for the last year in the Baton Rouge area. They’ll be in West Baton Rouge’s back yard on Friday night.”
Sam Irwin, trumpeter and leader of the FSB said many of the important originators of early jazz were from the small river towns.
“Joe “King” Oliver was from Abend. Pops Foster, the great bass player, was from the McCall, other side of Donaldsonville, “Papa Celestin was from Froggmore near Napoleonville,” Irwin said. “There were also a lot of great musicians who didn’t achieve fame but were well known around here. Guitarist Toots Johnson was from Baton Rouge, and you see his name constantly in the 1920s newspapers. He even won a battle of the bands against “Papa” Celestine’s New Orleans band. That’s why we play trad jazz: we are honoring the musical tradition set by these great early players.”
Irwin noted that Johnson was so beloved and respected by the White and Black public that his 1928 obituary was published in many south Louisiana newspapers when Black people were not readily acknowledged by name in the media.
“The Baton Rouge police chief said Toots was a generous contributor to charity and always willing to perform at charitable events,” Irwin said. “That’s what’s so fascinating about discovering this early music, it’s so old it’s new.”
Band members for the Friday show will be Irwin on cornet, David Seymour, woodwinds; Ben Herrick, trombone; Dahveed Randall, banjo/guitar; Philip Vincent, bass; Gary Stewart, tuba; and Nick Blanchard, drums.
Since the event is outdoors, bring your blankets and folding chairs for seating on the museum grounds. The Juke Joint’s porch stage is located on 6th Street side of the museum.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 x200 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM. The band’s website is www.FloridaStreetBlowhards.com.
