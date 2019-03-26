The West Baton Rouge Museum is spearheading the project to turn most of Port Allen into a cultural district. The application received the blessing of the Port Allen City Council and Parish Council. Approval from the state is expected by July 1.
“The West Baton Rouge Museum wants to make Port Allen a cultural district to incentivize art and historic preservation,” Jeannie Luckett, the Director of Programs and Partnerships at the West Baton Rouge Museum said.
Though the museum could have only applied for their six-acre campus, after having been approached by local artists to create a cultural district, the museum decided that the community would better prosper if they applied to a larger area.
The boundaries of the cultural district would be from the canal to the Rivault park and levee, including the Cohn High Historical Marker and Williams & Lee Park.
“The more we thought about it, there are so many more gathering spaces, artist residences, sites in the National Historic Register, businesses that sell or display original art, and musical venues,” Luckett said. “We just couldn’t limit the district to our little corner.”
Eight new districts in the state were certified last year alone. The Louisiana Cultural Districts Program was created in 2007 with the primary goal to spark community revitalization based on cultural activity through tax incentives, technical assistance, and resources.
Artists will not have to pay state or local taxes, and the sales tax exemption applies to all sales of “original, one-of-a-kind works of art” sold within the boundaries of a cultural district.
Local artists believe the tax benefit will reap even more for the community, like opportunities to help revitalization efforts for the historical D’Agostino building using the tax credit.
Rose Roche, who pushed the submission of the application for historical designation for the building, said that cultural distinction helps of the sale of art pieces in the area.
With the cultural district, it may give artists access to a larger budget, which would birth event opportunities and attraction to the museum. Gary Hart, a blacksmith who lives just outside the proposed boundary, said the cultural district would have a profound effect on events like Sugar Fest.
“It’s a great idea that would help the museum a lot—help the people that set up for Sugar Fest and encourage people to do more at the museum, he said. “It would attract more artists to put more in the gift shop, during Sugar Fest, and other events.”
Local ceramist Allen Martin said it would provide artistic growth and a better chance of establishment for artists. Artists would have an opportunity to network and promote their work as the aesthetic impact draws tourists and add to the quality of life, Luckett said.
Martin believes that becoming a cultural district will promote more studio access--something he says the West Baton Rouge lacks. Martin must travel across the bridge to LSU’s campus for studio access to fire the pieces he makes at home. Because of this inconvenience, he said he does not sell his pieces.
The promotion, support, encouragement of art could also reap benefits in community development by strengthening partnerships, developing a positive communal image, revitalizing the area, and enhancing property values. The district requires local governments to report on the impact on their community annually.
Kristy Keller, a glass artist in Port Allen, said she is optimistic and excited for the cultural district to influence more people to consider buying something original and local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.