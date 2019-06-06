The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Carlisa C. Askins, a former Brusly Town ticket clerk, for Felony Theft (in excess of $25k) and Malfeasance in Office following an 18-month investigation.
Askins, a seven year employee of the Town of Brusly resigned from her job one day after a legally required independent audit revealed two missing deposits. Those deposits showed Askins as the clerk who received the ticket fines but were not shown on deposits receipts, investigators said.
As a result of the findings, Mayor Scot Rhodes requested an internal audit. The results of that audit revealed over $81,000 missing from deposits of fines paid in cash from 2015 to 2017, when Askins resigned.
Askins was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and her bond was set at $25,000.
The intense investigation utilized the FBI and the LA Office of the Legislative Auditors, detectives said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.