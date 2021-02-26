The former event coordinator for the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is facing dozens of charges after the organization opened an investigation into her spending as an employee.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Marie Anais Brand is facing charges for more than 30 counts of forgery and one count of felony theft in excess of $25,000.
The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce sent a notice to members of the chamber on Friday saying that the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and district attorney's office issued new charges against Brand. The letter said the chamber discovered disparities in its finances during Brand's tenure and turned that information over to law enforcement back in November.
Brand was arrested in October in Hidalgo County for illegal possession of controlled substances. Following that arrest, the Chamber of Commerce and Brand separated.
