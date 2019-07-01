Former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Ben Arceneaux pled guilty to malfeasance in office on Monday, July 1.
Several women came forward to accuse Arceneaux of stalking and sexually assaulting them during traffic stops last year. Arceneaux resigned from the WSBRSO after being indicted on a malfeasance charge in December of 2018.
The judge suspended his five year prison sentence. He will undergo a sexual predator evaluation, which could lead to treatment, and will be on probation for two years, according to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.
