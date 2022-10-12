District Attorney Tony Clayton reported that a 12-member jury found Shaderick Jones guilty of 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals in a trial in 18th Judicial District Court in Port Allen.
The trial, before District Judge Tonya Lurry, lasted four days and ended with the verdict on Sept. 23. Sentencing will be set by Judge Lurry on Dec. 7 for Jones, 45, of 435 Gladilus Street, Port Allen.
The case was opened after a video on facebook messenger was reported to police. A search warrant was obtained and numerous images of pornography involving juveniles were found on Jones mobile devices. The case involved other evidence also found of the sexual abuse of animals.
The case was tried by Assistant DAs Lonnie Guidroz and Kristen Canezaro. “I want to thank the jury, which had to listen to and decide on a sickening case,” said DA Clayton. “I am seeking the maximum sentence for Jones – over 500 years in prison. I think he should die in prison for the horrible acts committed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.