Two vehicles were stolen in Port Allen Saturday after owners left them running, according to Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown.
Around 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11 a 2008 Ford Expedition parked and running in the Circle K parking lot on Alexander Avenue was stolen while the owner was inside of the store, according to authorities.
Around 11 p.m., a resident of Maryland Street parked his 2013 Audi in his yard, went inside for less than two minutes, and returned to see his vehicle missing.
"Someone who lived in the area or someone who was passing by saw a crime of opportunity and took advantage of it," Chief Brown said.
Sunday morning, police recovered the Audi in the behind the levee east of St. Francis Street in Brusly. There was no major damage to the vehicle, authorities said.
The Ford Expedition has not been recovered. It is a former police unit with faded decals and rust on the back tires.
It is unclear whether the two thefts are connected as the investigations are ongoing.
Chief Brown advises all residents to turn off their vehicles and lock them.
Report any suspicious activity, crime tips or information on the whereabouts of the 2008 Ford Expedition to the Port Allen Police Department at 225-343-5525 or call CrimeStoppers at 344-STOP.
