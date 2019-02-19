Congressman Garret Graves honored former Port Allen Police officer Robert “Bobby” Cannon with a flag presentation ceremony for his dedication to public service and law enforcement on Monday, Feb. 18.
When doctors gave Cannon, a father of five, two years to live following a myelodsyplasia diagnosis in late 2015, his mother said she thought he would never work again, or if he did it would be a “desk job.” About a year later, after his cancer cleared without treatment, he began duty as a Port Allen Police Officer to continue his law enforcement career.
Two harrowing off-duty rescues garnered the attention of many, including the Port Allen City Council which declared Aug. 15, 2016 as “Robert Cannon Day.”
Graves presented the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy with an American flag flown over Capitol in his honor among a group of family, friends, and members of the hemophilia community group for which he advocates.
“I just want to thank you on behalf of four million people in Louisiana for just being a public servant, for giving, for living life to the fullest, and being an awesome public servant for our community,” Graves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.