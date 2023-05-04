District attorney Tony Clayton placed one of his assistant district attorneys on unpaid suspension after an alleged heated argument with West Baton Rouge Parish deputies at a crime scene.
The prosecutor, former NFL player and Brusly High football star Randall Gay, showed up to a location where deputies were executing a warrant. Gay's son and two other young men were arrested.
After deputies had executed the warrant, Gay allegedly had words with the deputies on the scene.
Randall Gay III, 19, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substances) & possession with the intent to distribute sch. I narcotics.
Sydney Moore, 20, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substances), possession with the intent to distribute sch. I narcotics and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Kentrell Moore, 19, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS (Controlled Dangerous Substances) & possession with the intent to distribute sch. I narcotics.
Gay's unpaid suspension begins immediately. He is scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on June 15 and will remain on suspension till then.
According to arrest documents, WBRSO deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Red Hat Road in Brusly at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies observed a black SUV with a personalized license plate "New Orleans Saints #20" in the driveway with three people sitting in the vehicle.
Gay III told authorities there was a gun in the vehicle and deputies recovered a Glock from under the seat. The front passenger Kentrell Moore was removed from the vehicle and another Glock was found under the front passenger seat.
Sydney Moore was removed from the back seat and deputies found a pistol on the floorboard that was said to be stolen in Addis.
Authorities say the deputies found two bags containing marijuana in the vehicle that weighed 16 grams and 20.5 grams respectively.
Demarcus Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Before he was an assistant district attorney, Gay was an NFL defensive back for seven years, winning a Super Bowl with both the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots.
