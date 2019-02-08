A former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy charged with malfeasance following an investigation into inmate escapes is wanted by New Orleans Police Department for theft, according to WBRZ.
Michael Lafayette, 60 of Baton Rouge, allegedly stole collectible gospel singer statues from Dr. Kam Zaheri after arranging to purchase a pool table from him. Dr. Zaheri is selling his possessions following a stage four prostate cancer diagnosis, WBRZ reports.
The NOPD issued an arrest warrant for Lafayette after Dr. Zaheri turned over surveillance footage of the theft.
In December, Lafayette was fired and charged with malfeasance after an investigation revealed he drove an inmate to meet another deputy at a hotel for sex while on duty.
Lafayette was employed by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for about six months before he was fired and charged. He is scheduled to appear in court for the malfeasance charge in April.
Anyone with information on Michael Lafayette or his whereabouts is asked to call the NOPD at 504-822-1111..
