Mandy Miller the former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office employee accused of stealing over $150,000 pleaded guilty in Federal court Thursday.
Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to federal program theft before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick.
According to admissions made as part of her guilty plea, while employed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Miller stole cash paid for traffic tickets and hid the thefts by recording fraudulent journal entries in the Sheriff’s Office accounting system.
Miller’s stole the cash from July 1, 2018 to September 2022. Miller embezzled, stole, and converted to her personal use more than $150,000 in official funds United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.'s office said in a statement.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison plus a fine. A sentencing date has not been set at this time for Miller.
This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
