This weekend the Port Allen Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with the January murder of 19-year-old Port Allen native Dedrick Jackson.
Kintel T. Brown, 23, Donald R. Nelson, Jr., 21, Reginald T.Franklin, 27, and Darrion D. Harrison, 19, were arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder, authorities said.
Jackson was shot to death outside of his apartment complex on Jan. 29, 2019 around 3 p.m. According to initial reports, suspects fired three to four fatal shots out of a car window before fleeing the scene.
All of the suspects lived in Port Allen “at one time or another” authorities said. Two listed addresses in Baton Rouge at the time of their arrest. Two others were already serving prison sentences at the time of their arrest.
There are several details authorities are still trying to “dig up,” lead detective Lt. Alaric Celestaine said. Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said Jackson’s mother and the community have been informative and patient throughout the investigative process.
Police encourage the public to report crimes as they occur and come forward with information that may assist in solving and prosecuting Jackson’s homicide.
“Help us resolve these things so they don’t lead to someone’s child getting shot,” Celestaine said.
