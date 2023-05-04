Four juveniles were arrested in West Baton Rouge Thursday morning after allegedly stealing a car that was reported in Texas.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Landon Groger said WBR deputies were contacted around 8:30 a.m. by someone who was tracking their vehicle after it was stolen from Smith County Texas.
WBR deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle near Love's on Lobdell Highway before the 15-year-old driver led authorities on a small pursuit that ended in Port Allen city limits. No injuries were reported.
Groger said the driver was accompanied by three other juveniles aged 12, 13, and 14. All four are from Texas.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is working with Smith County officials to transfer the juveniles to Texas.
