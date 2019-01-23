Local celebrities are gearing up to take orders, serve food and earn the biggest tips at one of West Baton Rouge’s most anticipated events.
The fourth annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser for the West Baton Rouge Relay for Life is Sunday, Feb. 10, but the fundraising has already begun. As of Wednesday, the 19 celebrity waiters raised nearly $5,000 of their $30,000 goal.
Celebrity waiters include local officials, teachers, attorneys, and law enforcement officers. This year the theme is Disney, which means waiters will serve guests as Disney princesses, villains, and heroes.
School Board Member Teri Bergeron said the decision to participate was easy. She has attended the event in past years, but this will be her first debut as a celebrity waiter, or Cruella De Ville.
“It brings so many from our community together for a cause that has touched so many lives,” Bergeron said. “I’m not sure you could find anyone that cancer has not had an impact on, either directly, family member or friend.”
Other waiters plan to dress as Beauty and The Beast, characters from Toy Story and Mary Poppins.
Cancer has impacted each waiter in some way. Many have watched family members, friends or co-workers battle cancer and others have been diagnosed themselves.
Kimberly Bryant, Celebrity Waiter organizer, was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer in 2013. For Major Zack Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, participating is a way to honor the late Col. Richie Johnson.
“It is important to me, and also an honor, to be able to participate in this event because seeing Richie’s journey made me have a better understanding of the magnitude that charitable contributions can make to funding research and other endeavors,” Simmers said.
The American Cancer Society, which seeks to provide research, data, and educate people about the importance of early detection. The waiters will be raising money for a serious cause, but look forward to having fun while doing it.
“I am looking forward to serving dinner to some really wonderful people in my life who have volunteered to sit at my table and receive what could possibly be the worst table service of their lives, all for a great cause,” Celebrity Waiter and attorney Jamie Fontenot said.
The event is just one of several fundraisers for the West Baton Rouge Relay for Life benefitting the American Cancer Society on April 5 at Brusly High School.
Celebrity Waiter is a private event. Contact a celebrity waiter to request a seat at their table or visit http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=93985&pg=entry to donate.
