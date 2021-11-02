Tara Snearl organized the fourth annual Stop the Violence parade, which was held at William and Lee Park in Port Allen on Oct. 30. Over 200 people attended the event.
Snearl is the mother of Fatrell Queen, who was murdered in his own home on November 2, 2017, only five days after his 28th birthday.
The event is held annually near both Queen’s birth and death anniversaries. Four years later, the case has not been officially solved.
Port Allen is a small, seemingly peaceful town nestled into West Baton Rouge, a parish of less than 30,000 residents. However, Snearl stated, “We are not immune to violence[…]”. This year has seen several deadly shootings including the death of 15-year-old Jazzimane Woods in May and 21-year-old Trey Allen in September.
Though Snearl has experienced trauma and intense emotional suffering after the loss of her son, she is spreading love to strengthen the community. “We transfer support to each other on this difficult journey, to cure the violence. Domestic violence, gun violence—we stand against that.”
While a few public officials were present, including Councilwoman at Large Clerice Lacy who served as Grand Marshall, Snearl said that she “would love to see more officials and dignitaries there, people who can be influential to the cause, to be that bridge for the kids—serving as mentors. From the home to the schools, having that leadership, kids need to see them supporting the cause.”
Snearl has no intention of stopping her efforts in West Baton Rouge to spread awareness and love surrounding violent acts, especially gun violence. Her organization has gone through changes but has in the past held other events, like the Daddy-Daughter Dance. Snearl believes, “Someone has to lead these kids. The community must create and breed love, not hate. We want change. We want to connect the broken pieces, to be that safe, strong, and productive community.”
If you are interested in becoming a part of the Justice for Fatrell Organization, please send your information to: justiceforfatrell@yahoo.com
or join the Facebook group: # Can’t Stop! Won’t Stop! #Justice for Fatrell #
