A 10:37 p.m. call to dispatch sent 3 engines and ladder to a Harry Brown St. residence July 4. Within two minutes, WBR fire crews were on scene and soon supported by aid of Iberville Parish fire personnel. The fire was reported under control at 11:24 p.m.
One adult and five minors lived in the home and were not injured. The household was displaced after the event; Red Cross responded to assist the family. An investigation from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal found the fire began from an electrical source.
