On Oct. 31, Parish officials and local residents of Reverend Manuel Road gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Freeman Lane Extension.
Over the past two years, the parish has worked diligently to create this passageway for residents of Reverend Manuel Road and Freeman Lane.
Thankfully, property owner Leona Mills, worked hand in hand with the parish by doing a property exchange that allowed the dead end of Freeman Lane to connect midway onto Reverend Manuel.
The entire project was completed by parish employees. The addition of this road will aid in day to day operations by providing an outlet for buses, garbage trucks, emergency vehicles, and residents.
A special thank you to parish employees Danny Rabalais, John Andre, and Councilmen Atley Walker Jr. for all their extended efforts to ensure the completion of this project.
