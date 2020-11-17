West Baton Rouge Parish saw its second-largest spike in new daily coronavirus cases on Friday, Nov. 13. The Louisiana Department of Health reported 41 new confirmed cases Friday - one confirmed case shy of the 42 new daily cases, which set the parish’s record on Aug, 2.
West Baton Rouge has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The percent positivity rate jumped from 5.5% the week of Oct. 22 - 28 to 13.1% the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4.
As of press time Tuesday, LDH reported 1,090 presumptive positive cases in West Baton Rouge. The parish surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, Nov. 12. LDH reported 13 new daily cases on Tuesday, Nov. 17. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in West Baton Rouge since Oct. 2. A total of 42 parish residents have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
