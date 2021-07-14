Friends and colleagues remembered former Gov. Edwin Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed a willingness to put party alliances aside to promote legislation for the betterment of Louisiana.
The state’s only four-term governor died Monday morning. He was 93.
Edwards, a Democrat, served from 1972-80 and followed with terms from 1984-88 and 1992-96.
He succeeded two-term Gov. John McKeithen in 1972 and defeated Republican incumbent Dave Treen in October 1983. Eight years later, he returned to office after a runoff win over Republican David Duke.
Lawmakers, past and present, hailed Edwards as an elite icon in Louisiana politics.
Former state Sen. J.E. Jumonville Jr., D-Ventress, who served during three of the Edwards terms, said the former governor “had a long diverse life with a big compassionate heart.”
“He was the only governor I knew that could see and feel all sides of an issue and make the right call,” said Jumonville, who served from 1976-92. “Knowing him was a special experience in my life.”
Edwards represented the type of political figure seldom seen in today’s landscape, said current state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.
“He certainly knew the art of working to get things done, something we’ve started to lose,” he said. “Despite some flaws, he did a lot of good things for the state, and he’ll be missed, for sure.
“He was an icon,” Ward said. “He served four terms as governor, and he did a lot for the state.”
Edwards served on the City Council in his native Crowley and was elected to the District 35 state Senate seat in 1964. Just one year later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, an office he held until he was sworn in as governor in May 1972. He emerged from a 17-candidate race which included opposition from J. Bennett Johnston (who later served as U.S. Senator), former Gov. Jimmie Davis and Gillis Long.
Edwards was known as a populist and one of the last “New Deal” leaders. He championed antipoverty legislation, charity hospitals and expanded oil and gas revenue when he based severance taxes on a percentage of each barrel rather than the former flat rate.
It led to a boom in spending, with much of it going to health and human services, as well as additional revenue for vo-tech schools and higher education.
Edwards was reelected in 1975.
He left office in 1980 but returned to the Governor’s Mansion in 1984 after a landslide win over Republican incumbent Dave Treen.
In one debate, he described Treen as “someone who needs an hour and a half to watch ’60 Minutes’.”
His third term was stormy, highlighted by a plunge in oil prices that sent the state economy into a depression that led to cuts in state services and programs across the board, as well as the exodus of many industry-related business entities statewide, particularly in Shreveport, Lafayette, Houma and Morgan City.
He withdrew from a re-election bid after he finished second in the primary race against Charles “Buddy” Roemer, who would serve only one term.
Edwards defeated Duke, an ex-Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, in 1992 for his fourth term.
It was shortly after that term that he was indicted and convicted on 26 counts related to gambling licenses. Charges included racketeering, extortion, money laundering, mail fraud and wire fraud.
He was imprisoned from 2004-11 and followed with two years of home confinement that ended when he was granted an early release from probation due to good behavior.
Former state Sen. Rob Marionneaux, D-Grosse Tete, recalled a lunch meeting he had with Edwards before the former governor began his prison sentence.
“He somehow always remained positive – always believing he would one day return “home”, “Marionneaux recalled. “We communicated via letters while he was away, and he kept current with his politics even as he was “on vacation,” even writing “I never received 83 percent of the vote in any election (referring to Marionneaux’s reelection to the Senate in 2007).”
Soon after his release, Marionneaux had lunch with Edwards in Baton Rouge.
“I was not sure how he would be received by the public. We were in a private dining room, and as he exited to go to the restroom, there was a table full of state employees,” Marionneaux said. “He tapped one of the ladies on the shoulder as he passed, never stopped and continued to the restroom. As he returned, they all stood, clapped, cheered and wanted pictures with him.
“He was so elated with the reception, though he told me often, “Rob, never let them see you sweat,” Marionneaux said. “He genuinely longed for a welcomed return. On that day in the middle of The Little Village, he got his wish – a warm, welcomed return.”
Edwards made one last attempt at a return to office when he ran in a Congressional race won by Garret Graves in 2014.
He spent his last years in Gonzales with his wife Trina, and their son Eli, 7.
