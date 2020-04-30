Jenny Hix Kirkland has run a photography business for 15 years - it’s a passion project she runs on the side of her full-time job as the Public Information Director for the Louisiana Transportation Research Center. Throughout the month of April, Kirkland turned her photography business into a fundraiser for The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank as a way to help those most negatively impacted by the coronavirus and economic shutdown.
When she saw coworkers post front porch family photos on Facebook in lieu of traditional family Easter photos, she thought it was a great idea so she got a few friends on board and took their front porch photo for fun. She had no idea it would snowball into one of the biggest trends on the West Side
#FrontPorchProjectWBR became a movement. And every penny of the proceeds were donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and West Baton Rouge Food Bank via the Banking on Baton Rouge program, which means GMFS Mortgage will match the donation dollar for dollar.
The idea started seven years ago when tragedy struck the Hix family.
The family patriarch and well-known Port Allen native Michael “Moody” Hix suddenly passed away on Nov. 25, 2013, at the age of 60.
“He was a beer drinking, construction working, Harley Davidson driving man,” Kirkland said laughing. “Everybody in Port Allen knew him.”
As the executor of his estate, she reviewed his checkbook and discovered that, for most of his life, he had silently made substantial donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
“That was a tradition I wanted to continue,” Kirkland said. “It has been dear to my heart from learning that he made such a generous donation that none of us ever knew about.”
With the help of the “overwhelmingly generous” people of West Baton Rouge, Kirkland photographed 83 families to raise more than $3,500 to donate to local food banks to feed people most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and statewide stay home order put in place to combat it.
“People have been donating $100 or more for 15 minutes in their yard,” she said.
Some local businesses donated directly when they learned about the project, Hix said. Civil Design and Construction made a $500 contribution to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Morris Farms donated $200 to the West Baton Rouge Food Pantry on behalf of the front porch project.
Kirkland also collected canned goods, all of which were donated to the West Baton Rouge Food Pantry.
The photography business has always been “a way for me to be my creative self,” Kirkland said. Since her time as the yearbook editor at Port Allen High School, she has been fascinated by the camera.
“I have always been the girl that had the camera with her, even in high school,” she said.
Throughout April she captured everything from a goat, pig and bassett hound in one photo to high school seniors adorned in their would-have-been prom dresses in what she calls a photo scavenger hunt across the parish.
When the call for action came, Kirkland stepped up with her camera in hand to help the hungry while providing a small sense of normalcy about Easter for the families of West Baton Rouge.
