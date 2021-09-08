The Louisiana Hospital Association Research and Education Foundation (LHAREF) established the Louisiana Care Fund to assist hospital employees who experienced significant property loss or personal hardship as a result of Hurricane Ida.
“More than a year and a half into the pandemic, Louisiana’s hospital heroes have shown up every day to save lives and provide support to their communities,” said LHA President & CEO Paul A. Salles. “Even when faced with a Category 4 hurricane, these dedicated staff members, from doctors and nurses to maintenance and janitorial staff, put patients first, and we hope that this fund will provide them with extra assistance as they begin to rebuild and recover from this devastating storm.”
Businesses and individuals can contribute online at www.LouisianaCareFund.org or mail a check made payable to the Louisiana Care Fund, with a completed donation form, to the LHA Research and Education Foundation, 9521 Brookline Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Contributions are tax deductible, and all administrative services are being provided in kind so that 100 percent of donations will be used to assist hospital employees affected by the storm.
Later this month, the LHAREF will send application packets with forms and fund distribution details to hospital leaders in affected areas. Hospitals will be asked to help identify eligible employees who meet the following criteria: 1) must be a full or part-time hospital employee who lives in one of the FEMA-declared disaster parishes in Louisiana approved for Individual Assistance; and 2) must have experienced significant property loss or personal hardship as a result of Hurricane Ida.
For more information about the fund, visit www.LouisianaCareFund.org.
