Funeral arrangements are set for one of the Brusly High teens killed in the crash with an Addis Police officer during a police pursuit on New Year's Eve.
Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn were killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge where an Addis Police Officer was assisting Baton Rouge Police in pursuit of a stolen car.
Dunn & Gill were best friends and cheerleaders at Brusly High School.
Visitation for Gill, 15, is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 South Kirkland Street in Brusly. The funeral mass will begin at 1:30 p.m.
