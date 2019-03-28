Candidates for the District 18 State Representative seat talked fiscal reform, infrastructure and taxes during a candidate forum hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 27.
Tammi Fabre, a Republican real-estate agent, and Jeremy Lacombe, a Democrat attorney, will run-off in an election Saturday, March 30. Both are residents of Pointe Coupee Parish and agree that infrastructure and fiscal reform are among the most significant issues the state faces, but they differ on how to solve them.
On the next new bridge
Fabre and Lacombe agree a new Mississippi River crossing is necessary for the West Side. Fabre reiterated the severity of the “crisis” several times. Lacombe called the lag between infrastructure is “stifling.”
In bringing the next new bridge to fruition, Lacombe said he would not take any options—whether an increase to the gas tax, tolls, private-public partnerships—off of the table. Fabre is not a proponent of a gas tax increase but said she would support whatever decision voters make.
On ITEP
Lacombe and Fabre agree the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) is necessary to stay competitive in business and industry recruitment and retention.
“We need that tool in our toolbox,” Lacombe said.
Fabre is in favor of the ITEP program but said the “ultimate say-so” should return to the state in light of overreactions at the local level, referencing the petition submitted to the East Baton Rouge School Board earlier this year. While the tax exemptions may be a lot of missed money, if Exxon were to leave the state the effects would be far more devastating, she said. She suggested a committee form incorporating local representatives and state officials to make ITEP decisions because there are currently “too many hands in the pot.”
Lacombe said there is room to tinker with the program by exploring its failures over the past few years but doesn’t want to see the state board’s “rubber stamp” return. Locals impacted by the tax exemptions should always have a seat at the table in the decision, he said.
On fiscal reform
Both business-savvy candidates agree that the state budget is lacking a critical element: long-term stability.
Lacombe called the budget process “reactionary” with little foresight given to the necessity of major projects. He would work to use surpluses for major projects and save for “rainy day funds,” which he said were continually raided after the repeal of the Stelly Tax Plan in 2002 and more recently stabilized with the passage of the Special Session sales tax.
Fabre supports a Constitutional Convention to open the budget and allow the state more than just 10 percent of the budget to tinker with, she said. She is ready for difficult conversations and okay with some departments getting upset in the process if it means creating a full budget where education and health and human resources are not at stake year after year, she said.
Voting for the District 18 House of Representatives Seat will be held Saturday, March 30 at the West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office located at 883 7th Street in Port Allen, Louisiana.
For more information, visit the WBR Registrar of Voters website here or the Secretary of State website here.
Editor's Note: While the West Side Journal often uses the term "West Side" to refer solely to West Baton Rouge Parish, here it is used to reference many parishes West of the Mississippi River including West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, and Plaquemine.
