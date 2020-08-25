Garbage and recycling pick up for West Baton Rouge Parish residents will remain as scheduled, according to a press release by West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
As a reminder, separate piles at the road between trash and vegetation debris for faster pick up as they do not go to the same location.
In preparation for Hurricane Laura, remove debris from around homes and businesses and secure any loose furniture.
