Auto insurance providers are justified in their decision to charge higher rates to unmarried drivers – even those who are widowed – and to base premiums on credit scores, according to Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon.
Donelon, who addressed the Press Club of Baton Rouge recently, made the statement in which he denied that the state allows a widow’s penalty.
Women – single or widowed – pay higher premiums across the nation, said Donelon.
“The truth is that single women pay higher premiums than married women in all 50 states, regardless of a teenager, single woman, widow or divorcee,” he said.
Insurance companies once levied higher premiums on teenage boys on assumption that they were more aggressive. Times have changed, he said.
“When my four daughters were teenagers, they had cheaper insurance than their male friends in high school and college because back then, the males were driving aggressively, causing accident and expenses,” said Donelon, a Republican from New Orleans. “Today, it’s no different – teenage girls are every bit as aggressive and costly as teenage boys.”
Actuarial cost should be the factor on what should drive how much a person pays, he said.
Donelon said he opposes use of education or occupation to determine premiums, but gender and credit issues – regardless of driving record – are a different story.
“I am for determining rates based on gender if it’s actuarily proven, as well as for credit,” he said. “We charge poor people more for auto insurance than we charge the wealthy, but the truth of the matter is that we go by credit rating, which is permitted in 48 of the 50 states.”
Donelon also spoke at length on tort reform, which will likely figure among the most contentious issues during the 2020 legislative session, which begins March 9.
The reform is critical for Louisiana, which has the second highest average for premiums, but ranks 49th in per capita income.
Donelon heard constant complaints during his campaign about high auto insurance premiums, particularly among commercial drivers.
Workers in the logging industry, as well as non-emergency transport drivers and school bus drivers were among the most vocal, he said.
“Their frustration and pain are real,” he said. “They’re losing businesses to national firms who don’t just pay premiums based on the fact that they do business in Louisiana.”
As part of the legislation, the jury threshold would drop from $50,000 – the highest in the nation – to $5,000.
The current threshold forces insurance companies to hand out $15,000 settlement checks “like cotton candy” to drop a case, Donelon said.
Critics of the legislation believe it would deny victims a justifiable settlement for pain and suffering, while others say it would put additional strains on district courts, which are already understaffed while overloaded with dockets.
Sponsors of the bill are Rep. Ray Garafola, R-Chalmette, and Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge.
