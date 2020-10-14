Addis Town Council Candidate edition
Allen Kirkland, a Plaquemine native, has lived in Addis with his family since 1976. Kirkland is a retired social studies teacher and coach and currently works part-time as an assistant for a caterer and floorer. Kirkland was motivated to run by Addis’ growth in recent years and his desire to have a hand in shaping the town’s future.
If elected, Kirkland’s top priority would be ensuring the police and fire departments expand with the population to properly serve the community, as well as upgrading the roads and sanitation system.
“It is critical that ample evaluation and emergency routes are provided for the safety of our community,” Kirkland said.
Mr. Kirkland has worked various jobs in the last 44 years, including as a mechanic, plant worker, teacher and sports official before retiring in 2012. He hopes to put his wealth of experience to good use if elected.
“I can make decisions based on my 44 years of work experience,” Kirkland said. “I have taught the constitution and have attended many government meetings.”
Kirkland hopes to continue the work of the current Town Council in keeping the community safe and clean. Kirkland supports the community-building efforts made. He would like to offer more support for events like Live at 5 and see additional cultural and recreational opportunities provided for residents.
He is particularly proud of his teaching and coaching career, calling it his greatest achievement.
“My proudest moments are when (my) students who are adults look me up years later to thank me for something that I did for them years ago,” he said.
Kirkland enjoys fishing and playing music and spending quality time with friends and members of the community. Kirkland frequents JW’s for morning coffee and Floyd’s Marley Marina for music and the company of friends.
Allen and his wife of 44 years, Donna, live in Addis. They have three adult children, Dustin, Lindsy, and Leigh Ann.
