Brusly Town Council Candidate edition
Blake Tassin is a Brusly native who wants to help keep Brusly the safe, family-friendly place to raise children he has always known it as. The positive changes in Brusly over the past few years inspired him to run for office because he wants to be a part of keeping Brusly moving forward, he said.
“The installation of traffic cameras, participating in the Levee Top Trail and putting in the Bike Share program are just a few examples that tell me the current administration is genuinely concerned about safety and keeping Brusly a family town,” he said.
This is Tassin’s first time running for election. He is proud of the job done by the current administration and hopes to continue the legacy. If elected, he will bring experience in construction management to the Brusly Town Council. He hopes to provide insight and help solve local drainage issues while working with parish and state officials to improve infrastructure. He notes that Brusly is an old town with several homes on the National Historic Register, which is just one of the things he loves most about his hometown, but those jewels require unique solutions for solving drainage problems property owners face.
Tassin graduated from Louisiana State University in construction management and has worked as a project manager for five years.
“I feel that my role as a Project Manager will give me the leadership skills needed to help lead Brusly into a future of growth,” Tassin said.
If elected, his focus will be on improving the town’s roads and draining and creating additional outdoor activities for residents.He hopes to provide valuable insight from his background in earthwork and drainage.
Tassin is married to Abby Tassin and they have one son, Hudson, and three dogs. He is the son of Brent and Gayle Tassin. He enjoys evening strolls on the levee with his family, woodworking and deer hunting.
“As my wife and I are starting a family, I am genuinely interested in keeping our town as safe and nice for all of our children to grow up in,” Tassin said.
