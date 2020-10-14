Addis Town Council Candidate edition
Bliss Kelley Bernard, an Addis native, is running for a seat to bring an innovative perspective to Addis Town Council. If elected, Bernard would be the third generation of her family to serve on the council. Her grandfather, the late Gesner LeBlanc served on the council and her mother, Rhonda Kelley, is a current member of the council running for reelection.
Bernard believes the biggest problem is the town’s population growth outpacing infrastructure improvements. She hopes to bring her experience with municipal engineering projects as a licensed Professional Engineer to the council table. She is currently a civil engineer at C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates.
“I will ensure that the work not only continues but I will bring specialized knowledge that can help to improve the town. I am involved with projects for numerous municipalities across the state, which will be beneficial for the town to see how other comparable municipalities are handling similar scenarios,” she said.
Bernard believes the council should focus on smart rather than quick growth, stressing the need for forever homes for residents.
“Our efforts should be mindful and strategic to strike a balance between the charm of our small town and the opportunities of smart growth and economic development,” she said. “I plan to vote on topics that ensure Addis’ attractiveness to citizens forever by implementing smart development principles.”
Her suggestions to realize this goal include implementing an ordinance utilizing a matrix concept for future developments or overhauling current development ordinances.
Bernard also wants to modernize the council’s decision-making process, and advocates for “(exploring) new technologies and training, such as new GIS-based programs for public works inventory, system management, and public reporting and training on grant (or) funding opportunities.”
Bliss lives in Addis with her husband of 12 years, Ty. The two enjoy playing in and attending sporting events, traveling and relaxing by the pool in their free time.
