Corey Hicks, a Port Allen native, is a Lieutenant at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center where he’s served as Assistant Chief of Security for the past four years. He previously worked as a Master Sergeant at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, and has a combined 20 years with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s a longtime goal of mine to run for Chief of Police. (With the) current state of the department, I felt this was the opportunity to achieve my goal,” Hicks said.
Hicks plans to increase police patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions and improve the overall relationship between the department and the public if elected, he said. Hicks hopes to improve the applicant screening process for new hires in a way that brings in more highly motivated officers. He believes by bringing in officers dedicated to improving the department and city he can address high officer turnover rates.
For his officers, Hicks promises “to be firm but fair,” and to make supervisors of the officers who are most knowledgeable about the job and its responsibilities. Hicks aims to provide them with more training and more of the equipment required to do their jobs.
According to Hicks, his time with the WBRSO taught him integrity, honesty, knowledge, and determination. Part of his work at the Detention Center includes being a shift supervisor, as well as other leadership roles overseeing employees. Hicks is currently under an internal investigation with the Sheriff’s Office after asking a Port Allen police officer to issue his stepson a citation instead of being booked into jail following his arrest for domestic violence battery. Records requests for the results of that investigation by The West Side Journal remain unanswered by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Hicks says his “long family roots and love for (his) city and parish,” are what has kept him in Port Allen through the years. In his free time, he enjoys watching the sports, hunting, and fishing. He and his wife Nacol live in Port Allen with their three dogs, Sheba, Skipie, and Dixie.
