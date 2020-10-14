Donald Thomas Jr. is originally from Lukeville and has been a part of the Addis community his entire life. His father, Donald Thomas, Sr. is an Addis native and retired Addis police officer. Thomas decided to run for a seat on the Town Council to become more involved in his community.
Thomas has a Chemical Engineering Degree with minors in Finance and Chemistry from Louisiana Tech, and ten years of hands-on engineering and management experience.
If elected, Thomas’ top priorities would be drainage, beautification projects, exploring options for increasing economic development and improving interconnectivity with the west side of town.
“I would like to work with the town council to review our public works plan to identify areas where improvements can be made due to the housing boom,” he said.
He would like to see the council work with WBR Parks and Recreation to develop a large pavilion and community area at Myhand Park and a bike trail connecting newer parts of the town to the levee trail, similar to the project in Brusly. If elected, he intends to work with the parish council to implement portions of Plan West in the town.
“Our town has expanding housing in the area, and now is the time to consider reviewing different avenues to improve economic development in this area,” he said. “The commercial property is here, and we should develop a plan to bring in small business for our residents.”
Thomas coaches little league, participates in local school science and career fairs, and volunteers with Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful.
Thomas lives in Addis with his wife Angie and their three children, Dalasia, Aubree, and “the energy of the crew,” Donald Thomas, III.
“My biggest accomplishment is simply raising my children and being able to watch them grow up,” he said. “I have a very successful career and other accolades, but parenthood trumps those accomplishments.”
