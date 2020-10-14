Brusly Town Council Candidate edition
Joanne Bourgeois has served on the Brusly Town Council for 20 years, serving as Mayor Pro Tem for the past 12 years. Bourgeois grew up in Baton Rouge but has deep Brusly roots on her mother’s side that go as far back to 1785 when Acadians settled in the area.
She is known by many as a beloved Brusly middle school teacher, having taught local students in fifth and sixth grade from 1963 to 2000.
She was inspired to run for office in 2000 after serving on the Brusly Centennial Committee as an interviewer for four years.
“I realized from their stories how much they loved Brusly and treasured their memories of living in our close-knit community,” Bourgeois said. “I wanted to be a part of the new century where so much has changed in our community, to help others become aware of our rich history and to participate in meeting whatever challenges we would have in the 21st century.”
If re-elected, she will continue supporting engineers’ recommendations to improve drainage and the town’s sewer system.
She has played a leading role in the development of the new park and green space in Front Brusly near the intersection of East Main St. and Kirkland Drive. Construction is slated to begin shortly on that project.
Bourgeois has served on the WBR Library Board since 1976, the WBR Museum Board and the committee to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Brusly High School. She is a contributing writer of “Brusly 1901-2001: A Place to Call Home,” co-authored “Brusly Landmarks,” co-chaired the formation of the Brusly Landmark and Heritage Commission, chaired the Cleanest City Contest from 2002-2009, initiated participation in Tree City USA, initiated the annual Veteran’s Day Reception, chaired the committee to include the original Brusly High School gym on the National Register of Historic places and assists with Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful.
Bourgeois enjoys time with family, reading and researching the history of the Brusly community. She has four sons, three grandchildren and a cat named Clarence.
