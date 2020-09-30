John Summers has lived in West Baton Rouge Parish his entire life aside from the 10 years he spent in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist. Summers says he was never interested in politics after his Army service, but became concerned by problems plaguing the Port Allen Police Department and motivated to run for office.
“The police department, as an organization, needs a course correction,” Summers said, “…with the leadership and accountability skills I learned in the Army, we can steer it in a new direction.”
The former Corporal has worked in Information Technology for four years, previously working as an Information Security Analyst for TraceSecurity.
Summers hopes to correct the growing lack of trust between citizens and the police and the lack of retention of qualified personnel and training in the department if elected.
He plans work with the community and encourage it to police itself. If elected, Summers hopes to bring back DARE programs, put more resource officers in schools and establish after school and elderly outreach programs.
He wants to offer opportunities for more specialized training to allow officers to better serve their community.
Summers says his Army service taught him the value of people skills in leadership and the importance of willingness to do the jobs of those he leads. He also learned the value of varied opinions and budgetary experience, he said.
Summers served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2005-2015 during the war on terror, where he earned a Purple Heart.
He is a member of the board of the Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department and is also Vice-Commander of McKinley Bourg American Legion 160 and the Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 135, two Veteran care organizations.
His greatest achievement was rebuilding an entire tactical operation post in 24 hours with his team in Afghanistan after it was destroyed by an improvised explosive device.
John and his wife Courtney live in Port Allen with their eight cats, and enjoy the company of their families and community.
