Brusly Town Council Candidate edition
Kenneth Popleon, II is a native of Lukeville who spent his youth between Plaquemine and Brusly, where he graduated high school.
Popleon served in the United States Air Force and worked as a process operator for Kaiser Aluminum and PPG Industries before joining Dow Chemical as a shift unit leader, where he has worked for the past nine years.
He saw an open seat on the Town Council and thought, “why not me?”
“...I hope that I can inspire others like me to be more involved in the community and challenge the youth to be involved and make a positive impact on their community,” he said.
If elected, he wants to focus on the continued success of the town’s growth and development while inspiring community members to get involved. He looks forward to the opportunity to work with other council members and the administration to resolve issues as they arise. Besides minor drainage problems, he doesn’t see any looming issues for the town.
“I want to preserve what we have and, if change occurs, make sure that all the correct boxes are checked and we have asked the correct questions,” he said.
His time in the Air Force and years at Dow have taught him to look at all sides of a problem and the value of listening to understand. He plans to assist the town administration with continuing to tackle drainage issues as they arise and encourage appropriate growth and development to, “make sure we don’t outgrow ourselves and infrastructure.”
“I listen first, my guard isn’t immediately up, but I’m willing to ask the hard questions if needed,” he said. “...Being in the military has taught me how to follow as well as lead when asked or needed.’”
This is Popleon’s first time running for election and said it is a new experience he is enjoying. He is also enjoying having in-person instruction at school, with two of his three sons attending Brusly Middle and Brusly High School.
Popleon has been married to Cindy Gay Popleon for 18 years. They have three sons - Kenneth, who is a sophomore at LSU, Klain and Kayden. He considers them his greatest accomplishment.
