Addis Town Council Candidate edition
Kevin LeBlanc is originally from Bayou Pidgeon, LA but has lived in Addis since marrying his wife Holly in 1990. LeBlanc has been an Addis Town Council member for 4 years and works for Shell as a contracts and procurement leader.
Leblanc has worked in contracts and procurement for over 20 years and has worked for Shell for four years. LeBlanc has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Louisiana State University.
LeBlanc said his service to the town as a council member is part of his dedication to serving his community.
“Everyone should be involved in their community and working together to make it a better place to live,” LeBlanc said. “I like helping and serving the people, this is what I do.”
LeBlanc and his fellow council members have accomplished a lot for the community during his tenure, he said, including street repairs, improved efficiency and operations within the police department, and improved drainage and sewer infrastructure.
“All of these issues are never completely fixed,” LeBlanc said. “We’re always continuously improving all of our infrastructure.”
He also recognizes the challenges the town will face in the upcoming years.
“Like many good towns, Addis is a place that people want to live. With that growth comes challenges,” he said. “Traffic, drainage, sewer, roads and crime all pose different concerns to our citizens.”
LeBlanc is especially proud of Addis being named Safest City in Louisiana by Safewise in 2019.
He looks forward to supporting the reconstruction of Addis Town Hall if reelected. The project will include a new council chamber, administrative office and police station.
LeBlanc enjoys fishing and hunting around West Baton Rouge, as well as visiting the Levee Trail.
Kevin lives in Addis with his wife, Holly Garlington LeBlanc, a lifelong resident of Addis. The pair has two college-aged children, Luke and Lauren. He considers his 30-year marriage his greatest achievement.
