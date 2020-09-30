Police Chief Esdron Brown, a native of the Erwinville area, is seeking a third term this November. If re-elected, Brown hopes to continue prioritizing programs to unite the community.
Brown has 24 years of law enforcement experience with eight of those as Port Allen Police Chief. Prior to his time in law enforcement Brown spent eight years in the Marine Corp.
The biggest problem Port Allen faces is separation, Brown said.
He hopes to continue community outreach programs such as community policing, neighborhood watch, coffee and cops and the Port Allen Police Department Citizen Advisory Board he created in June 2020. He plans to fill board member positions at the beginning of 2021 he said in a previous interview.
Brown also prioritizes officer training in professionalism and community policing, as well as a new program that helps officers police themselves. In 2017, Brown launched “character training” with the department’s first-ever appointed Chaplain Pastor Al Moore. The program came under fire after two former officers sued the department claiming Brown tried to force them to attend religious counseling sessions with threats of disciplinary action. Former PAPD officer Robert Cannon settled with the city for $75,000. Patrick Marshall’s case will go to trial in 2021.
Brown was initially elected to the office in fall 2012, and was reelected in 2016. He believes the current administration has since done well, citing the hiring process and continued training.
Chief Brown says his biggest accomplishment was when Port Allen ranked as the third safest city in the state in 2017 by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association. Port Allen no longer ranks among the top 30 safest cities according to the newest edition of the same study.
Brown was raised in West Baton Rouge Parish, and says the friendly people and family environment are what have kept him here. He enjoys spending time at church with his family and friends, and likes to read and visit the levee in his free time.
